Dr. Mirza Ahmad, MD
Dr. Mirza Ahmad, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.
Mirza N. Ahmad M.d. Inc.4782 Munson St NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 497-0817
Aultman Hospital Psych2600 6th St SW, Canton, OH 44710 Directions (330) 363-4977
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Mirza Ahmad, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 58 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Wound Repair and Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
