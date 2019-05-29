Dr. Mirylsa Colon-Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colon-Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mirylsa Colon-Martinez, MD
Overview
Dr. Mirylsa Colon-Martinez, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Colon-Martinez works at
Locations
-
1
OrthoWellness9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 402, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (954) 251-6051Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Colon-Martinez?
My experience with Dr. Colon-Martinez was excellent, from the first office visit, through the minimally invasive bunion corrective surgery through the post-op care. The surgery was in February and now in May I am back to exercising and walking with no pain, no swelling and you can barely see an incision. My foot looks and feels great. This physician is empathetic, communicates clearly and demonstrates a caring behavior. Fully recommend her.
About Dr. Mirylsa Colon-Martinez, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043414410
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- University of Puerto Rico
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colon-Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colon-Martinez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colon-Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colon-Martinez works at
Dr. Colon-Martinez speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Colon-Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colon-Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colon-Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colon-Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.