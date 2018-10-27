Dr. Mirwat Sami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mirwat Sami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mirwat Sami, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Plastic Eye Surgery Associates, Pllc
Dr. Sami works at
Locations
Houston Eye Associates2855 Gramercy St # A, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 668-6828
Tanglewood590 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX 77056 Directions (713) 558-8712
Houston Eye Associates10907 Memorial Hermann Dr Ste 150, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 582-9100
Houston Eye Associates5125 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (713) 477-6929
Pain Reduction Center, P.A.4747 Bellaire Blvd Ste 347, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 668-1264
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sami and her staff were excellent. She performed surgery on my upper eyelids and I'm very pleased with the results. The clinic and customer service are topnotch. I am glad I had the surgery done. My vision had greatly improved and my friends said I look younger.
About Dr. Mirwat Sami, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1194980557
Education & Certifications
- Plastic Eye Surgery Associates, Pllc
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sami has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Conjunctivoplasty and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.