Dr. Mirta Caminero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caminero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mirta Caminero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mirta Caminero, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Caminero works at
Locations
-
1
Mirta Caminero Tejedor MD PA10651 N Kendall Dr Ste 101, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 412-8222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caminero?
Dr. Caminero has a great medical practice. Dr. Caminero and her professional staff are efficient and effective. Everyone, staff and professionals, are friendly, courteous, and get the job done without drama. I wish more medical professionals and professionals in other practices could do the same.
About Dr. Mirta Caminero, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1942239231
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caminero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caminero accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caminero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caminero works at
Dr. Caminero has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caminero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Caminero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caminero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caminero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caminero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.