Overview

Dr. Miroslawa Kudej, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Acad Med Poznan and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Kudej works at Richmond Health Network in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.