Overview

Dr. Miroslav Zotovic, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Belgrade Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.



Dr. Zotovic works at Aiken Physicians Alliance Pulmonology in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.