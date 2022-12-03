See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Miroslav Uchal, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (124)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Miroslav Uchal, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Pavol Jozef Safarik University In Kosice and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.

Dr. Uchal works at Florida Plastic Surgery Group in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    North Florida Surgeons
    2 Shircliff Way, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 389-8861
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Endocrine Tumors of the Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastrinoma Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 124 ratings
    Patient Ratings (124)
    5 Star
    (115)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Dr. Uchal is one of the most caring dr's I've ever met. I had my Sleeve done on the 14th, and I am very happy with my decision. Dr. Uchal and his staff are very friendly, and I feel that they went above and beyond to make me feel comfortable. I would highly recommend Dr. Uchal for all your surgery needs. Thank you and your staff.
    Lydia Tomko — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Miroslav Uchal, MD

    Bariatric Surgery
    English, Czech, German, Norwegian, Polish, Russian and Slovak
    1225238892
    Education & Certifications

    Allegheny General Hospital
    District Hospital
    Pavol Jozef Safarik University In Kosice
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miroslav Uchal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uchal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Uchal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Uchal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Uchal works at Florida Plastic Surgery Group in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Uchal’s profile.

    Dr. Uchal has seen patients for Obesity, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uchal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Uchal speaks Czech, German, Norwegian, Polish, Russian and Slovak.

    124 patients have reviewed Dr. Uchal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uchal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uchal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uchal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

