Dr. Miroslav Nudelman, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Miroslav Nudelman, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Eastchester, NY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.

Dr. Nudelman works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Pulmonary Medicine in Eastchester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Pulmonary Medicine
    329 White Plains Rd, Eastchester, NY 10709

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Sleep Apnea

    Aetna
    Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Fidelis Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Healthfirst
    Humana
    Locals (any local)
    MagnaCare
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care
    Oxford Health Plans
    POMCO Group
    UnitedHealthCare

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 03, 2020
    Positive experiences with Dr. Nudelman and his staff. They have been helpful, he has been responsive to my concerns and has called my attention more than once to some issues of concern that I had not been aware of. He is a good, caring, responsive physician and I thought his staff was helpful and courteous. I have been seeing Dr. Nudelman for 13 years and our Dr/Patient relationship has always been positive. I travel from upstate NY to see him, he is that good.
    Adriana DiGioia — Dec 03, 2020
    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Ukrainian
    NPI Number
    • 1639138282
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    • A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miroslav Nudelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nudelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nudelman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nudelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nudelman works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Pulmonary Medicine in Eastchester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Nudelman’s profile.

    Dr. Nudelman has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nudelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nudelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nudelman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nudelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nudelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

