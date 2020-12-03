Overview

Dr. Miroslav Nudelman, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Eastchester, NY. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.



Dr. Nudelman works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - Pulmonary Medicine in Eastchester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.