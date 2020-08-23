See All Pediatricians in Hinsdale, IL
Dr. Miroslav Kovacevic, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (14)
Dr. Miroslav Kovacevic, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They completed their residency with Harbor Hospital Center

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    333 W Chestnut St Ste 103, Hinsdale, IL 60521 (630) 986-1010

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Strep Throat
Pharyngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Strep Throat
Pharyngitis
Acute Pharyngitis

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aug 23, 2020
I am forever indebted to Dr. K for starting us on my daughter's journey to recovery. He is incredibly intelligent, kind and honest.
— Aug 23, 2020
About Dr. Miroslav Kovacevic, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • English, Croatian
  • 1609908698
  • Harbor Hospital Center
  • Pediatrics
Dr. Kovacevic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kovacevic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovacevic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovacevic.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovacevic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovacevic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

