Overview

Dr. Miroslav Bobek, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and Asante Three Rivers Medical Center.



Dr. Bobek works at Medford Neurological/Spine Clinic in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.