Overview

Dr. Miron Fayngersh, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Kishinev St Med Institute and is affiliated with Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital.



Dr. Fayngersh works at ATLANTIC MEDICAL PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.