Overview

Dr. Mirna Giordano, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Columbia University

Dr. Giordano works at CUMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic
    622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-9825

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Constipation
Dehydration
Respiratory Syncytial Virus
Constipation
Dehydration

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Newborn Swelling Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Mirna Giordano, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558330589
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Columbia University
    Internship
    • University Of California San Francisco
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Hospital Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Giordano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Giordano works at CUMC Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Giordano’s profile.

    Dr. Giordano has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giordano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giordano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giordano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

