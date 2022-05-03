Dr. Mirna Barakat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barakat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mirna Barakat, MD
Dr. Mirna Barakat, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital, Flagler Hospital and HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.
Arthritis & Rheumatology Clinic PA2119 Oak St, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 389-2707
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital
- Flagler Hospital
- HCA Florida Putnam Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
She is always smiling no matter what when she walks in the door. She takes the time to really go over everything with me until I totally understand. I look forward to my visit with her as I know I will get answers to any of my problems
- Rheumatology
- English, Arabic
- 1417911645
- American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
Dr. Barakat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barakat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barakat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barakat has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barakat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barakat speaks Arabic.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Barakat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barakat.
