Dr. Mirla Manito-Hugo, MD

Pediatrics
3 (13)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Mirla Manito-Hugo, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Manito-Hugo works at HUGO, MIRLA MD - MANITO-HUGO MIRLA MD in Burleson, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Health Medical Associates
    (817) 551-5539

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
ADHD and-or ADD
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 16, 2021
    So nice, thorough, thoughtful and caring. I'm not a fan of doctors who only push medicine. This doctor applies lifestyle changes to her practice which I appreciate for my children. She even said that she loves seeing her patients, but she would like to see them at the doctor less meaning that they are taking care of themselves in healthy day to day practices. Dr. Manito is very selfless and there should be more doctors like her.
    LuckedOut — Mar 16, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Mirla Manito-Hugo, MD
    About Dr. Mirla Manito-Hugo, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    • 53 years of experience
    • English, Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    • 1063428670
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Medical Education
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mirla Manito-Hugo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manito-Hugo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manito-Hugo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manito-Hugo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manito-Hugo works at HUGO, MIRLA MD - MANITO-HUGO MIRLA MD in Burleson, TX. View the full address on Dr. Manito-Hugo’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Manito-Hugo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manito-Hugo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manito-Hugo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manito-Hugo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

