Dr. Miriam Vishny, MD
Dr. Miriam Vishny, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
Consultants in Gastroenterology Inc.5900 Landerbrook Dr Ste 190, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (440) 461-2793
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Vishny was patient and attentive. She asked many relevant questions and gave me a diagnosis with recommendations that solved my problem.
About Dr. Miriam Vishny, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1144328907
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Vishny has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis, Intestinal, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vishny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
