Overview

Dr. Miriam Vishny, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Vishny works at RHEUMATOLOGY & GASTROENTEROLOGY ASSOC. PC in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis, Intestinal, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.