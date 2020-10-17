Dr. Miriam Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miriam Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miriam Thomas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Mgm Medical College and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric care of Morris16 Pocono Rd Ste 204, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 627-6129
-
2
Comprehensive Care Center900 Lanidex Plz Ste 220, Parsippany, NJ 07054 Directions (973) 627-6129Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:30pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
my experience with Dr. Thomas, she is very sweet polite gentle with my children. I love her, she cares for the health of the child and very pleasant. She explains a lot of what you need to do. I have been with her for years, and continue to do so. Excellent Dr.
About Dr. Miriam Thomas, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1760525257
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School
- Mgm Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.