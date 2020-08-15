Overview

Dr. Miriam Slatter Hall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Slatter Hall works at Mercy OB/GYN in Paducah, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.