Dr. Miriam Slatter Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miriam Slatter Hall, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lourdes Hospital.
Dr. Slatter Hall works at
Locations
Mercy Health Physicians Kentucky LLC1532 Lone Oak Rd Ste 245, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 538-5700
Lourdes Hospital Psychiatric Unit1530 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions (270) 444-2444
Hospital Affiliations
- Lourdes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a new fan and grateful to have a woman of color and integrity to have as a physician. The best part about my visit today is that I didn't even know nor did I care what race she was. But I am so elated to see someone like me treating me! PROFESSIONAL IN EVERY WAY! She was gentle, caring, and knowledgeable. I qould never support a bad doctor of any race. But this woman is the real deal and I am appreciative that she is in the Paducah community!
About Dr. Miriam Slatter Hall, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1952566788
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slatter Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slatter Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slatter Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slatter Hall has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slatter Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Slatter Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slatter Hall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slatter Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slatter Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.