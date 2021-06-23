Dr. Miriam Sivkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sivkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miriam Sivkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miriam Sivkin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Sivkin works at
Locations
Southern Connecticut Womens247 Broad St, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 350-0617
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is seriously the best. I travel far to see her despite others being within a five mile radius.
About Dr. Miriam Sivkin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- 1578624474
Education & Certifications
- University Hosp/SUNY Stony Brook
- State University Hospital At SUNY
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sivkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sivkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sivkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sivkin works at
Dr. Sivkin speaks French.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Sivkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sivkin.
