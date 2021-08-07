Dr. Singer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miriam Singer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Miriam Singer, MD is a Dermatologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO.
Dermatology Physicians of Dallas P.A.7777 Forest Ln Ste C755, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-2600
- 2 255 W Lebanon Ste 112, Frisco, TX 75036 Directions (972) 391-7100
I had my my first visit with Dr. Singer. Briefly put, Dr. Singer was exceptionally thorough, offered quite applicable recommendations.....she, and, importantly, her team, too provided outstanding medical support. I could not have been more pleased....a '5' star rating. THANKS DR. SINGER!
About Dr. Miriam Singer, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Dermatology
