Dr. Miriam Silverberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miriam Silverberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miriam Silverberg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Silverberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Associates of North Jersey1415 Queen Anne Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 837-7788Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silverberg?
Dr. Silverberg took a tremendous amount of time reviewing my total health information and was very clear of what course of action would be taken
About Dr. Miriam Silverberg, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1487620522
Education & Certifications
- ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverberg accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverberg works at
Dr. Silverberg has seen patients for Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silverberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.