Dr. Miriam Shatley, MD
Dr. Miriam Shatley, MD is a Dermatologist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Belle Mead Medical108 BELLE MEADE PT, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 992-7002
Always professional and thorough. Been going to her for 12 years.
About Dr. Miriam Shatley, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1235154121
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Dermatology
Dr. Shatley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shatley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shatley has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shatley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shatley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shatley.
