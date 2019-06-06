See All Dermatologists in Flowood, MS
Dr. Miriam Shatley, MD

Dermatology
4 (3)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Miriam Shatley, MD is a Dermatologist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Shatley works at BELLE MEAD MEDICAL in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Belle Mead Medical
    108 BELLE MEADE PT, Flowood, MS 39232 (601) 992-7002

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Always professional and thorough. Been going to her for 12 years.
Paul Entrekin — Jun 06, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
  Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shatley to family and friends

About Dr. Miriam Shatley, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1235154121
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Miriam Shatley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shatley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shatley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shatley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shatley works at BELLE MEAD MEDICAL in Flowood, MS. View the full address on Dr. Shatley’s profile.

Dr. Shatley has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shatley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shatley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shatley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shatley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shatley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

