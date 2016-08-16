Dr. Miriam Segal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miriam Segal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miriam Segal, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.
Dr. Segal works at
Locations
-
1
Einstein Practice Plan, Inc60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 663-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Segal makes you feel as if you are always her primary concern. She has such a relaxed, friendly, calm way of obtaining the information she needs that you don't even realize that history taking is in progress.
About Dr. Miriam Segal, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 20 years of experience
- English, Romanian
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Segal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Segal has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Concussion and Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Segal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segal.
