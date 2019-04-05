Dr. Miriam Schroeder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schroeder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miriam Schroeder, MD
Overview
Dr. Miriam Schroeder, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine.
Locations
Miriam Schroeder, MD3115 S Grand Blvd # 400-B, Saint Louis, MO 63118 Directions (314) 594-7047
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schroeder has helped me in more ways than I can possibly describe. I live in Springfield, MO and make the three hour trip every other month. It is worth the drive and the time. When I met her I felt like I was dying. I'd been misdiagnosed for 32 years. She diagnosed me properly and started me on a treatment plan that has stabilized me. She takes the time with me. She's not a part of the machine; she is one of the good ones. I thank God for Dr. Schroeder.
About Dr. Miriam Schroeder, MD
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1093944100
Education & Certifications
- Washington University/Barnes Jewish Hospital
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- University of Missouri-Columbia
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schroeder has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schroeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schroeder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schroeder.
