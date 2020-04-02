Dr. Miriam Schmidt-Villanueva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt-Villanueva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miriam Schmidt-Villanueva, MD
Overview
Dr. Miriam Schmidt-Villanueva, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Chaparral Medical Group Inc.790 E Bonita Ave, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 447-8585
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care and follow up.
About Dr. Miriam Schmidt-Villanueva, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt-Villanueva has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt-Villanueva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt-Villanueva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmidt-Villanueva works at
Dr. Schmidt-Villanueva speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt-Villanueva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt-Villanueva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt-Villanueva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt-Villanueva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.