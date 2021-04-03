Dr. Miriam Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miriam Rivera, MD
Overview
Dr. Miriam Rivera, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from U Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.
Dr. Rivera works at
Locations
-
1
Nuestra Sra Del Carmen3358 W Southport Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34746 Directions (407) 343-0006
-
2
St Peter Medical Group Inc339 Cypress Pkwy Ste 110, Kissimmee, FL 34759 Directions (407) 343-5000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Clean Waiting room. COVID-19 spacing and wait outside options. Clearly answers question so I can understand the information. I was seen very quickly on each of my visits.
About Dr. Miriam Rivera, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356304828
Education & Certifications
- U Autonoma de Guadalajara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera works at
Dr. Rivera speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.