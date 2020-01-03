Dr. Miriam Rahav, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahav is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miriam Rahav, MD
Overview
Dr. Miriam Rahav, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from Ben Gurion University of The Negev / Faculty of Health Science.
Locations
Medicine of Tomorrow150 E 55th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 717-1118
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Miriam Rahav is one of a kind in professional and personal level of care. Her bedside manners are superb and rare in the field of medicine. She invests tireless efforts to help with the patient’s diagnoses, needs, and will apply the most advance technologies in medicine. I know because I’ve gone through many doctors To help with my son’s issues. But never before have I came across This care and nurturing abilities. She is literally an angel in a white coat. I highly recommend her services.
About Dr. Miriam Rahav, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Spanish and Thai
- 1528348562
Education & Certifications
- New York University Sch Med
- Montefiore/aecom
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Ben Gurion University of The Negev / Faculty of Health Science
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahav has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahav speaks Hebrew, Spanish and Thai.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahav. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahav.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.