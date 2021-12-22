Dr. Miriam Kushner-Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kushner-Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miriam Kushner-Levy, MD
Dr. Miriam Kushner-Levy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monsey, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Community Medical & Dental Care, Inc. - Dental40 Robert Pitt Dr, Monsey, NY 10952 Directions (845) 352-6800Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
excellent bedside manners.
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kushner-Levy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kushner-Levy accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kushner-Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kushner-Levy.
