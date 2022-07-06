Dr. Miriam James, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miriam James, DO
Dr. Miriam James, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Womens Medical Wellness of Westchester100 Stevens Ave Ste 601, Mount Vernon, NY 10550
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital
Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
White Plains Hospital
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aetna
Amerihealth
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
Cigna
Commercial Insurance Company
EmblemHealth
Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
Fidelis Care
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Health Net
Humana
Locals (any local)
MagnaCare
Medicaid
Oxford Health Plans
POMCO Group
UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. James has been my primary care doctor for the last six or seven years and treated me for a range of services from annual physicals, infections, and my random health questions. I appreciate the time she takes to review my labs with me and answering any questions I may have. She is also a nutritionist and can offer natural or lifestyle changes before prescribing meds AND FOLLOWS UP on my progress. I have been to her Mt Vernon and New Rochelle offices and find both spaces to have me in and out as scheduled. I recommend to Dr. James to my friends looking for a thorough, one-stop, care provider. For me, its a plus that she is also a black woman and also treats my family members.
Family Medicine
23 years of experience
English, Spanish
NPI: 1184791071
Saint Barnabas Hospital
New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
Saint Johns
Dr. James has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Dr. James works at
Dr. James speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.