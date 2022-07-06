Overview

Dr. Miriam James, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. James works at Champaign Dental Group in Mount Vernon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.