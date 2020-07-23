Dr. Miriam Hanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miriam Hanson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miriam Hanson, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Northwest and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Hanson works at
Locations
-
1
Sheila Shung M D12319 N Mopac Expy Bldg C, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 837-3376
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hanson?
Dr. Miram Hanson is the best! The team of professionals who assist her are excellent as well. A big shout out to Nekol. I received the highest standard of care.
About Dr. Miriam Hanson, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1619047339
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Southwestern
- Evanson Northwestern
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanson works at
Dr. Hanson has seen patients for Acne, Hair Loss and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.