Overview

Dr. Miriam Gentin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Gentin works at Kidney Care Center Of Georgia in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Hyperkalemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.