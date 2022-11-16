Overview

Dr. Miriam Garcellano, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's and OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Garcellano works at FAMILY PRACTICE CENTER OF WESTERVILLE in Westerville, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.