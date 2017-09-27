See All Pediatricians in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Miriam De Lyon, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Miriam De Lyon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED|University Of North Carolina and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. De Lyon works at Los Robles Pediatric Medical Group in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Los Robles Pediatric Medical Group
    299 W Hillcrest Dr, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 360-4768

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis

Treatment frequency



Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Circumcision, Infant Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Miriam De Lyon, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952430431
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Valhalla Medica Center|Westchester Co MC
    Internship
    • Moses H Cone Meml Hospital|Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED|University Of North Carolina
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
