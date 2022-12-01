Overview

Dr. Miriam Cummings, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University College of Medicine.



Dr. Cummings works at Center for Aesthetic and Laser Medicine Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.