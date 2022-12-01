See All Dermatologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Miriam Cummings, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
5 (128)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Miriam Cummings, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University College of Medicine.

Dr. Cummings works at Center for Aesthetic and Laser Medicine Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Aesthetic and Laser Medicine Scottsdale
    10900 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 201, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 591-3500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Latisse Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Latisse
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
truSculpt™ System Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 128 ratings
    Patient Ratings (128)
    5 Star
    (127)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Dr Cummings is a master of her specialty. She is conservative which allows me to leave her office looking good but certainly not overdone. I recognize her research into new and effective products.
    Joy — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Miriam Cummings, MD

    • Cosmetic Dermatology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1174546444
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
    • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
    • The Ohio State University College of Medicine
    • Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miriam Cummings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cummings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cummings has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cummings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cummings works at Center for Aesthetic and Laser Medicine Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Cummings’s profile.

    Dr. Cummings has seen patients for Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cummings on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    128 patients have reviewed Dr. Cummings. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cummings.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cummings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cummings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

