Dr. Miriam Cummings, MD
Dr. Miriam Cummings, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from The Ohio State University College of Medicine.
Center for Aesthetic and Laser Medicine Scottsdale10900 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 201, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 591-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Cummings is a master of her specialty. She is conservative which allows me to leave her office looking good but certainly not overdone. I recognize her research into new and effective products.
About Dr. Miriam Cummings, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- The Ohio State University College of Medicine
- Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio
