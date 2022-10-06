Dr. Miriam Casal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miriam Casal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miriam Casal, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic & Clinical Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Casal works at
Locations
Dr Miriam N. Casal M D P C.3742 77th St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 803-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been Dr. Casal's patient for over 25 years, my husband, and two daughters are also her patients. She is very professional, knowledgeable, caring, and conscious. I follow her advice and she is right on target. I could not find a better and more knowledgeable dermatologist.
About Dr. Miriam Casal, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720057979
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- Anatomic & Clinical Pathology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casal speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Casal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.