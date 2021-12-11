Overview

Dr. Miriam Bettencourt, MD is a Dermatologist in Henderson, NV. They completed their residency with Duke University Med Center



Dr. Bettencourt works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Henderson in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.