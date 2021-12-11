See All Dermatologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Miriam Bettencourt, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (131)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Miriam Bettencourt, MD is a Dermatologist in Henderson, NV. They completed their residency with Duke University Med Center

Dr. Bettencourt works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Henderson in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Henderson
    861 Coronado Center Dr Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Dermatitis

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Adverse Drug Reactions Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm of the Beard Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Scleritis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 131 ratings
    Patient Ratings (131)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (10)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (47)
    About Dr. Miriam Bettencourt, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013934967
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke University Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miriam Bettencourt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bettencourt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bettencourt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bettencourt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bettencourt works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Henderson in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Bettencourt’s profile.

    Dr. Bettencourt has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bettencourt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    131 patients have reviewed Dr. Bettencourt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bettencourt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bettencourt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bettencourt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

