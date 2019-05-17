Dr. Miriam Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miriam Ahmad, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD AUTINOMA DE BUCARAMANGA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Diabetes & Endocrine Care Associates, P.L.L.C , Falls Church, VA103 W Broad St Ste 120, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (703) 534-6002
- Virginia Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ahmad is very skilled and personable. I travel from out of town for quality care given by Dr. Ahmad and her team.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 13 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSIDAD AUTINOMA DE BUCARAMANGA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.