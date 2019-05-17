See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Falls Church, VA
Dr. Miriam Ahmad, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Miriam Ahmad, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD AUTINOMA DE BUCARAMANGA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Ahmad works at Diabetes & Endocrine Care Associates, P.L.L.C , Falls Church, VA in Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Diabetes & Endocrine Care Associates, P.L.L.C , Falls Church, VA
    103 W Broad St Ste 120, Falls Church, VA 22046 (703) 534-6002

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

  Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Vitamin D Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Thyroid Goiter
Acne
Acute Sinusitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Cystic Fibrosis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Perimenopause
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 17, 2019
    About Dr. Miriam Ahmad, MD

    Specialties
    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1639426497
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSIDAD AUTINOMA DE BUCARAMANGA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
    Board Certifications
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
