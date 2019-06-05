See All Ophthalmologists in Frisco, CO
Dr. Miriah Teeter, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Miriah Teeter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Frisco, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Teeter works at Colorado Retina Associates in Frisco, CO with other offices in Parker, CO, Denver, CO, Breckenridge, CO, Englewood, CO, Lafayette, CO, Lakewood, CO, Superior, CO, Loveland, CO and Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Retina Associates
    360 Peak One Dr Ste 390, Frisco, CO 80443 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
  2. 2
    Parker - Lincoln Medical Center
    11960 Lioness Way Ste 290, Parker, CO 80134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    East Denver (Lowry) - Lowry Medical Center
    8101 E Lowry Blvd Ste 210, Denver, CO 80230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Frisco County
    360 Peak 1 Dr # 300, Breckenridge, CO 80424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
  5. 5
    Englewood
    850 Englewood Pkwy Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  6. 6
    Lafayette - West Medical Building
    1050 W South Boulder Rd Ste 2100, Lafayette, CO 80026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  7. 7
    Clinical Research Department
    255 S Routt St Ste 200, Lakewood, CO 80228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  8. 8
    Discovery Park
    500 Discovery Pkwy Ste 100, Superior, CO 80027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 403-7800
  9. 9
    Centura Business Park
    1615 Foxtrail Dr Ste 100, Loveland, CO 80538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600
  10. 10
    Omni Eye Specialists
    4103 Boardwalk Dr Unit 100, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 377-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Macular Degeneration Management Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Low Vision Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment With Break Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Wet Macular Degeneration Injections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 05, 2019
    Dr Teeter is very professional, and personable. I have been his patient for a good number of years, now, and was originally treated for vitreous years. The procedure was successful. I am referring my be best friend, today, for similar problem because I know she will be pleased.
    Elaine in Littleton, CO — Jun 05, 2019
    About Dr. Miriah Teeter, MD

    Ophthalmology
    21 years of experience
    English
    1316141872
    Education & Certifications

    University of British Columbia
    University of North Carolina
    Deaconess Medical Center In Spokane, Washington
    University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    Cornell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Miriah Teeter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teeter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Teeter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Teeter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Teeter works at Colorado Retina Associates in Frisco, CO with other offices in Parker, CO, Denver, CO, Breckenridge, CO, Englewood, CO, Lafayette, CO, Lakewood, CO, Superior, CO, Loveland, CO and Fort Collins, CO. View the full addresses on Dr. Teeter’s profile.

    Dr. Teeter has seen patients for Keratitis, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teeter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Teeter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teeter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teeter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teeter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

