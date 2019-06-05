Overview

Dr. Miriah Teeter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Frisco, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Teeter works at Colorado Retina Associates in Frisco, CO with other offices in Parker, CO, Denver, CO, Breckenridge, CO, Englewood, CO, Lafayette, CO, Lakewood, CO, Superior, CO, Loveland, CO and Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.