Dr. Miriah Teeter, MD
Dr. Miriah Teeter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Frisco, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.
Colorado Retina Associates360 Peak One Dr Ste 390, Frisco, CO 80443 Directions (303) 261-1600
Parker - Lincoln Medical Center11960 Lioness Way Ste 290, Parker, CO 80134 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
East Denver (Lowry) - Lowry Medical Center8101 E Lowry Blvd Ste 210, Denver, CO 80230 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Frisco County360 Peak 1 Dr # 300, Breckenridge, CO 80424 Directions (303) 261-1600
Englewood850 Englewood Pkwy Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80110 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Lafayette - West Medical Building1050 W South Boulder Rd Ste 2100, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Clinical Research Department255 S Routt St Ste 200, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 261-1600Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Discovery Park500 Discovery Pkwy Ste 100, Superior, CO 80027 Directions (303) 403-7800
Centura Business Park1615 Foxtrail Dr Ste 100, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (303) 261-1600
Omni Eye Specialists4103 Boardwalk Dr Unit 100, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (303) 377-2020
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Teeter is very professional, and personable. I have been his patient for a good number of years, now, and was originally treated for vitreous years. The procedure was successful. I am referring my be best friend, today, for similar problem because I know she will be pleased.
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1316141872
- University of British Columbia
- University of North Carolina
- Deaconess Medical Center In Spokane, Washington
- University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Cornell University
