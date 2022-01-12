Dr. Mirhassan Farivar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farivar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mirhassan Farivar, MD
Overview
Dr. Mirhassan Farivar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Heart & Vascular Institute of Texas430 W Sunset Rd Ste 115, San Antonio, TX 78209 Directions (210) 587-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farivar?
Dr. Farivar saved my life! He convinced me that despite my seemingly healthy state, that bradycardia (slow heart beat) indicated that my heart beat was dangerously low. He performed several tests and reviewed the results with me. It became clear that a pacemaker implantation was necessary. He referred me to a specialist who performed the operation, and now, six months later, I feel great and not limited in my activities. I continue to follow up with him and trust him implicitly.
About Dr. Mirhassan Farivar, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farivar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farivar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farivar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farivar has seen patients for Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farivar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Farivar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farivar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farivar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farivar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.