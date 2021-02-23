Dr. Miret Habashy-Ibrahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habashy-Ibrahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Miret Habashy-Ibrahim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Miret Habashy-Ibrahim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in N Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Lowell General Hospital, Nashoba Valley Medical Center, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Habashy-Ibrahim works at
Locations
Lowell General Hospital14 Research Pl Ste 3, N Chelmsford, MA 01863 Directions (978) 937-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Frisbie Memorial Hospital
- Lowell General Hospital
- Nashoba Valley Medical Center
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
- Winchester Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Miret Habashy-Ibrahim, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1467637884
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- University of Connecticut
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habashy-Ibrahim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Habashy-Ibrahim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habashy-Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Habashy-Ibrahim works at
Dr. Habashy-Ibrahim speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Habashy-Ibrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habashy-Ibrahim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habashy-Ibrahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habashy-Ibrahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.