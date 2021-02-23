Overview

Dr. Miret Habashy-Ibrahim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in N Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Lowell General Hospital, Nashoba Valley Medical Center, Southern New Hampshire Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Habashy-Ibrahim works at Lowell General Hospital in N Chelmsford, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.