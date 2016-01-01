Overview

Dr. Mirella Mircescu, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Carol Divila University Med and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Mircescu works at Dignity Health Medical Group Specialty Medicine - St. Joseph's in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

