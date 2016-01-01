See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Mirella Mircescu, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Mirella Mircescu, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Mirella Mircescu, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Carol Divila University Med and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Mircescu works at Dignity Health Medical Group Specialty Medicine - St. Joseph's in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Specialty Medicine - Infectious Disease - St. Joseph's
    500 W Thomas Rd # 900B, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Hospital Based Providers
    350 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Valley Fever
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Valley Fever
Bacterial Sepsis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Mircescu?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mirella Mircescu, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mirella Mircescu, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mircescu to family and friends

Dr. Mircescu's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Mircescu

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mirella Mircescu, MD.

About Dr. Mirella Mircescu, MD

Specialties
  • Infectious Disease Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 22 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1750596789
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Meml Sloan Kettering
Fellowship
Residency
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Residency
Internship
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Internship
Medical Education
  • Carol Divila University Med
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mirella Mircescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mircescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mircescu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mircescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mircescu works at Dignity Health Medical Group Specialty Medicine - St. Joseph's in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Mircescu’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mircescu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mircescu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mircescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mircescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.