Dr. Mirela Savcic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mirela Savcic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Belgrade and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Savcic works at
Locations
Northwestern Medical Group1460 N Halsted St Ste 504, Chicago, IL 60642 Directions (312) 926-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Unlike the medical doctors with whom I have dealt over the past two decades, Dr. Savcik was not rushed during the interview and seemed genuinely concerned about my medical issues. She offered advice that went beyond the literal interpretation of many of my questions. This was very important in helping me to understand the nature of my medical condition which only developed in the past year. I was very much at home with this doctor.
About Dr. Mirela Savcic, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Croatian and Serbian
- 1568447647
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- University of Belgrade
- Internal Medicine
