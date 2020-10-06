Overview

Dr. Mirela Rossi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Middleburg Heights, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Inst de Med, Timisoara and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. Rossi works at Southwest General Medical Group in Middleburg Heights, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.