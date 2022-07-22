Overview

Dr. Mirela Onea, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Onea works at Advance Gastro Associates LLC in Palm Harbor, FL with other offices in Dunedin, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Dysphagia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.