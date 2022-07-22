Dr. Mirela Onea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mirela Onea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mirela Onea, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Adventhealth North Pinellas, Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Onea works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advance Gastro Associates LLC34041 US Highway 19 N Ste A, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 786-0017
-
2
Suncoast Eyewear Boutique646 Virginia St, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 734-6415
-
3
Lakeside Occupational Medical Centers Inc.2323 Curlew Rd, Dunedin, FL 34698 Directions (727) 771-8333
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Onea?
Dr Onea takes the time to explain how everything GI works, what would be the best treatment and why that would work. She's very kind and thorough and cares about her patients.
About Dr. Mirela Onea, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Romanian
- 1144467531
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Onea has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Onea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Onea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Onea works at
Dr. Onea has seen patients for Gastritis, Dysphagia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Onea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Onea speaks Romanian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Onea. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.