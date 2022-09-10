Overview

Dr. Mirela Andrei, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy and is affiliated with Benewah Community Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital and Whitman Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Andrei works at Summit Cancer Centers North Spokane in Spokane, WA with other offices in Spokane Valley, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.