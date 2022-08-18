Overview

Dr. Mirel Sanchez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Centro America, San Jose, Costa Rica and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Homestead Hospital.



Dr. Sanchez works at Mirel Sanchez MD PA in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.