Dr. Mireille Ters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mireille Ters, MD
Overview
Dr. Mireille Ters, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Ters works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Surgery200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-2515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ters?
Dr. El Ters is an extremely thorough physician. She is an excellent communicator and does very well at explaining her diagnosis and plans of action.
About Dr. Mireille Ters, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 6 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1861692311
Education & Certifications
- LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ters using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ters works at
Dr. Ters has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.