Dr. Mireille Algazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Algazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mireille Algazi, MD
Overview
Dr. Mireille Algazi, MD is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION.
Dr. Algazi works at
Locations
-
1
CAMP Lowell Medical Specialists3190 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 547-9700
- 2 5515 E 5TH ST, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 298-1138
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Algazi?
Dr. Algazi never makes me feel rushed, thoroughly explains things, is open to follow-up questions, and often inquires about my overall general well being. I feel very comfortable with her and trust her as a care provider.
About Dr. Mireille Algazi, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1780677492
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Algazi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Algazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Algazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Algazi works at
Dr. Algazi has seen patients for Hair Loss, Lipomas and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Algazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Algazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Algazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Algazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Algazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.