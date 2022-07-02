Dr. Mircea Petrina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mircea Petrina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mircea Petrina, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Thornton, CO. They graduated from Iuliu Hatieganu - University of Medicine and Pharmacy and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Penrose Hospital, St. Anthony North Hospital and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Petrina works at
Locations
-
1
Aurora Denver Cardiology Associates - Thornton9195 Grant St Ste 200, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (303) 963-0536Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Anthony North Hospital
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Petrina?
Saved my life. twice...what more could you ask for
About Dr. Mircea Petrina, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Romanian
- 1861624009
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Health System|Wayne State University
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY|University of Medicine and Pharmacy Iuliu Hatieganu
- Iuliu Hatieganu - University of Medicine and Pharmacy
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petrina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petrina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Petrina using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Petrina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petrina works at
Dr. Petrina has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congestive Heart Failure and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petrina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Petrina speaks Romanian.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petrina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petrina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.