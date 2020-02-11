Dr. Mircea Morariu Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morariu Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mircea Morariu Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. Mircea Morariu Sr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They graduated from VETERANS ADMINISTRATION HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Delray Medical Center.
Locations
Florida Neurologic Center P.A.5258 Linton Blvd Ste 101, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 499-4667
Hospital Affiliations
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My second extensive visit & testing. Pleasant informative Dr. & staff, would never see anyone else. Had all the right answers for me.
About Dr. Mircea Morariu Sr, MD
- Neurology
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- VETERANS ADMINISTRATION HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morariu Sr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morariu Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morariu Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morariu Sr has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Cerebrovascular Disease and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morariu Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morariu Sr speaks French.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Morariu Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morariu Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morariu Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morariu Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.