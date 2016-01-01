Dr. Mircea Morariu Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morariu Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Mircea Morariu Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Morariu Jr works at
Locations
Florida Neurologic Center P.A.5258 Linton Blvd Ste 101, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 499-4667
3t Radiology and Research LLC20803 Biscayne Blvd Ste 103, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (786) 665-8008
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Mircea Morariu Jr, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Polish
Education & Certifications
- Vet Affairs Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morariu Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morariu Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morariu Jr has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morariu Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morariu Jr speaks Polish.
Dr. Morariu Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morariu Jr.
